PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Touches $35.26 Low on Aug, 13; Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding

The stock of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $32.79 target or 7.00% below today’s $35.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.68 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $32.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $187.81 million less. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 179,023 shares traded. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc acquired 16,289 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 180,594 shares with $8.39M value, up from 164,305 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 682,832 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It currently has negative earnings. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support divisions.

Among 7 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. Wood maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 19. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Mgm Growth Pptys Llc stake by 21,851 shares to 260,832 valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 7,518 shares and now owns 49,888 shares. Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth owns 581 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 30,274 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0% or 19,925 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Burney has invested 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 39,748 are held by Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 233,204 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% or 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Bain Pub Equity Management Ltd has 1.18% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 265,475 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 447,096 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 50 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 137,953 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 19.50M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,587 shares.

