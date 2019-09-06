PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Touches $33.16 Low on Sep, 6; Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

The stock of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) reached all time low today, Sep, 6 and still has $32.17 target or 3.00% below today’s $33.16 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.52 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $32.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $75.69M less. The stock decreased 9.40% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 830,935 shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed equity positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. for 655 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 235 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4 shares.

More notable recent Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Greene County Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GCBC) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income for the Eleventh Consecutive Year for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 and Prepares to Open Full Service Branch in Kinderhook – Valatie, NY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $231.46 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 44 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 19.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PagerDuty has $4900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 28.17% above currents $33.16 stock price. PagerDuty had 3 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by RBC Capital Markets.