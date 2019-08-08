PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Reaches $39.60 After 9.00% Up Move; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Has 1.43 Sentiment

The stock of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 229,402 shares traded. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.16 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $43.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PD worth $284.31 million more.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 20 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 14 trimmed and sold positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 43,350 shares traded. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. for 49,405 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 19,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 2,434 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 37,925 shares.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $646.98 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It currently has negative earnings. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support divisions.