PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Reaches $39.43 After 6.00% Down Move; Nasdaq Omx Group (NDAQ) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 178 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 175 decreased and sold stock positions in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 120.85 million shares, up from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nasdaq Omx Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 135 Increased: 123 New Position: 55.

Investor Ab holds 98.1% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. for 19.39 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 84,313 shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 2.06% invested in the company for 21,850 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Group Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.88 million shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 591,700 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 12/04/2018 – NASDAQ DISCOVERED ROOT CAUSE, TO IMPLEMENT CHANGE NEXT WEEK; 11/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT ABP.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 7.96 Points (0.11%); 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 16/04/2018 – Mechel Conducts Technical Upgrade of Korshunov Mining Plant; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 12/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT ALZH.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.51M for 20.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

