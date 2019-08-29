PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Reaches $38.05 After 8.00% Up Move; Aew Capital Management LP Decreased Essex Property Trust (ESS) Position

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) stake by 9.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 56,900 shares as Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 554,800 shares with $160.47 million value, down from 611,700 last quarter. Essex Property Trust Inc now has $21.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $319.94. About 33,559 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO

The stock of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.84% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 195,139 shares traded. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.90B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $41.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PD worth $231.60 million more.

More notable recent PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PagerDuty Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Tech Stocks for the Future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “PagerDuty: Promising Enterprise Software Firm Showing Growth Since Its IPO – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recent IPOs I’m Watching Closely – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PagerDuty has $4900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 11.70% above currents $38.05 stock price. PagerDuty had 3 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14.

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It currently has negative earnings. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.00M shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated reported 776 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc has 0.12% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 71,659 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 830 shares. Stifel Financial reported 12,772 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,253 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 103 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.03% or 24,566 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation holds 72,513 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 1.99M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd reported 6,020 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $33500 highest and $29200 lowest target. $305.67’s average target is -4.46% below currents $319.94 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 15 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ESS in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.