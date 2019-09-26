PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Reaches $29.57 After 3.00% Up Move; Lpl Financial Has Lowered Raytheon Co (RTN) Position By $4.39 Million

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 15.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc sold 25,364 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 140,299 shares with $24.40M value, down from 165,663 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 1.13 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems

The stock of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 639,148 shares traded. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.26 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $30.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PD worth $67.68M more.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.52 million for 17.29 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,060 shares. 15,991 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Moreover, Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 1.29% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 26,158 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 1,265 shares. Quantum Mngmt reported 5,288 shares. Cibc World Markets, a New York-based fund reported 72,943 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 1.95% stake. Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 876,231 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Acg Wealth has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Personal Fincl Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 505 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Bancorp Tx stated it has 1,649 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.29% above currents $197.79 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. JP Morgan upgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, September 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $21500 target.

Lpl Financial Llc increased Ishares Tr (INDA) stake by 15,181 shares to 164,777 valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 16,184 shares and now owns 178,947 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

More notable recent PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pagerduty -7.6% on muted investor day reactions – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PagerDuty -6.8% despite beats, upside FY view – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PagerDuty, Domo, and Slack Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PagerDuty Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PagerDuty Stock Dropped 13% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PagerDuty has $4900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 44.30% above currents $29.57 stock price. PagerDuty had 4 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by RBC Capital Markets.