PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 47 20.28 N/A -0.62 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.74 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. Its rival Upland Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PagerDuty Inc. and Upland Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

PagerDuty Inc. has a 22.55% upside potential and an average price target of $42.5. Upland Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.25 average price target and a 17.77% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that PagerDuty Inc. appears more favorable than Upland Software Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 69.3%. 0.8% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% are Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.