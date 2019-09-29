PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparing side by side

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 33 -2.71 24.69M -0.62 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 1.53M 0.07 44.46

Table 1 highlights PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 74,434,730.18% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 48,001,505.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. PagerDuty Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.67 is PagerDuty Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 51.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 13.4%. About 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.2% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.