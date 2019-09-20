PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 44 15.65 N/A -0.62 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.78 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PagerDuty Inc. and QAD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PagerDuty Inc.’s upside potential is 45.73% at a $42.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of QAD Inc. is $52, which is potential 14.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that PagerDuty Inc. appears more favorable than QAD Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.5% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 30.3% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.