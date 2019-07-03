PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 49 27.05 N/A -0.55 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 30 17.15 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. Its rival Pluralsight Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PagerDuty Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 12.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 67.6% respectively. 6% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has weaker performance than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.