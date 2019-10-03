PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Comparison side by side

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 33 -2.71 24.69M -0.62 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.00 2.59M -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PagerDuty Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 75,899,170.00% 0% 0% Creative Realities Inc. 142,983,327.81% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PagerDuty Inc. has a 52.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 19.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Creative Realities Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. was more bullish than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.