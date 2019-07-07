PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Contrasting side by side

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 49 27.89 N/A -0.55 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 highlights PagerDuty Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PagerDuty Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has stronger performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.