PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital; Ariel Investments Has Upped By $496,800 Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position

PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE) stock “Buy” was reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 29 July.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 10,350 shares as Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 866,100 shares with $41.70 million value, up from 855,750 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc. now has $13.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 570,514 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.49 billion GBP. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, Page Outsourcing, and Page Talent brands.

Among 3 analysts covering PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PageGroup Plc has GBX 620 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 563.33’s average target is 24.03% above currents GBX 454.2 stock price. PageGroup Plc had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Kepler Cheuvreux. Jefferies maintained PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 590 target. The stock of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “London Fashion Week recap: Let your chic freak flag fly – New York Post” published on March 13, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “Sheâ€™s on a Hunger Strike in an Iranian Jail. Heâ€™s Joining In, From London. – The New York Times” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “British Land and Landsec shrug off Brexit thanks to London elite – Financial Times” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Four Things For Content Creators To Take Into Account On Mobile – Forbes” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.22% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 454.2. About 300,877 shares traded. PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 29,219 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 24,854 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.16% or 332,564 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company accumulated 1,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 50,027 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 6.34 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 788,357 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 384,479 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). The New York-based Element Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Allstate owns 20,085 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 23,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gp stated it has 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Advisor Lc reported 6,413 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cardinal Health (CAH) CFO Jorge M. Gomez to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 119,683 shares to 2.61M valued at $307.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) stake by 38,365 shares and now owns 1.82M shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) was reduced too.