PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE) Investors: Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating; Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position

Raffles Associates Lp decreased Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) stake by 14.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC)’s stock rose 26.99%. The Raffles Associates Lp holds 142,024 shares with $2.95 million value, down from 166,186 last quarter. Napco Sec Technologies Inc now has $511.02M valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 165,938 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

In a report published on Monday, 29 July, PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE) stock had its Buy Rating reaffirmed by stock research analysts at Liberum Capital.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. BUCHEL KEVIN S sold 5,000 shares worth $97,500. CARRIERI MICHAEL had sold 25,000 shares worth $489,125.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.49 billion GBP. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, Page Outsourcing, and Page Talent brands.

Among 3 analysts covering PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PageGroup Plc has GBX 620 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 563.33’s average target is 23.86% above currents GBX 454.8 stock price. PageGroup Plc had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 480 target in Monday, March 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 620 target.

The stock increased 0.35% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 454.8. About 90,907 shares traded. PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.