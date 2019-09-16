Page Arthur B Upped Its Disney (DIS) Stake; Iszo Capital Management LP Raised Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Holding

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iszo Capital Management Lp acquired 63,261 shares as Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP)’s stock rose 8.48%. The Iszo Capital Management Lp holds 3.82 million shares with $37.22M value, up from 3.75M last quarter. Nam Tai Ppty Inc now has $342.22M valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 24,392 shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park

Page Arthur B increased Disney (DIS) stake by 12.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 2,400 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Page Arthur B holds 22,083 shares with $3.08M value, up from 19,683 last quarter. Disney now has $248.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.06% above currents $138.02 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital.

