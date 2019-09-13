Page Arthur B Upped Holding in Disney (DIS) by $333,600; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $800,436

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $379.98. About 1.76M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 2.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

