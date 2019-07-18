Page Arthur B Upped By $936,951 Its Disney (DIS) Position; Venbio Select Advisor Cut Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake By $8.13 Million

Page Arthur B increased Disney (DIS) stake by 75.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 8,441 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Page Arthur B holds 19,683 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 11,242 last quarter. Disney now has $256.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)’s stock rose 12.06%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 9.50 million shares with $129.20M value, down from 10.13 million last quarter. Amicus Therapeutics Inc now has $3.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 1.72M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOLD August 23rd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 227% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $667,455 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $242,320 was sold by Crowley John F. Campbell Bradley L sold $425,135 worth of stock.

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Federated Invsts Pa has 872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Sectoral Asset Management has 5.55% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has 207,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Ltd Company accumulated 314,597 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.09% or 27,924 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.19% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 556,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16.77 million were reported by Blackrock. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 2.22M shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 316,400 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 8.62 million shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 33,471 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 5.99M shares stake. Blackrock invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm Investments reported 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wright Investors Serv Incorporated owns 30,586 shares. Martin Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.83% or 97,719 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.67% or 21.36 million shares. 84,155 are owned by Bainco. Timber Creek Ltd owns 713 shares. 2,920 are held by Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,934 shares. Savant Capital Ltd invested in 0.41% or 19,650 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).