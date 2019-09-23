Page Arthur B Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $369,879; MOTORS LIQUIDATION COMPANY GUC TR UNITS (MTLQU) Shorts Down By 86.67%

MOTORS LIQUIDATION COMPANY GUC TR UNITS (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) had a decrease of 86.67% in short interest. MTLQU’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 86.67% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 4,779 shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Page Arthur B decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s stock declined 8.26%. The Page Arthur B holds 32,586 shares with $4.54M value, down from 35,247 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.03% above currents $131.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Financial Prtnrs Inc owns 4,203 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 9,129 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne holds 3.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 38,224 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca owns 1.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 99,590 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Fairfax Fin Hldg Limited Can has 0.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 146,800 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Int has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 204,900 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,140 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 370 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Co holds 76,280 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Com has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 5,025 shares. Arbor Investment Advsrs Lc holds 4,695 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp has 0.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 136,875 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040.