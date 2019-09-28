Page Arthur B Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $369,879 as Stock Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Cape Ann Savings Bank Boosted Position by $399,319

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.