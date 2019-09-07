Page Arthur B Stake In Eog Resources (EOG) Was Boosted; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $39.00 Million

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 278,769 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.70 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 244,326 shares to 667,753 shares, valued at $157.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 522,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $432.39M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

