Page Arthur B Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased as Stock Value Declined; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Redwood Investments Has Upped Stake

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 5,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 101,498 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 96,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Shearer Bob. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 347,393 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Haverford has 13,951 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,000 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 14,907 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc holds 3,932 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 63.42M shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,031 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 23,905 shares. Spinnaker holds 8,676 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 12,960 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 79,743 shares. Godsey Gibb reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has 12.12M shares. Amg National Bank invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wespac Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15,394 shares to 144,563 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,540 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Limited Liability accumulated 5,855 shares or 0.61% of the stock. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Augustine Asset Management holds 0.15% or 125 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28,876 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 604,591 shares. Connecticut-based Wooster Corthell Wealth has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 16,835 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech has 574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Amer Money Management Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,001 shares. Hm Cap Management Llc holds 1,227 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roundview Cap Limited Co holds 1.34% or 3,168 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.47% stake.