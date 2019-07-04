Page Arthur B Raised Eog Resources (EOG) Holding By $301,150; Last Week AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering AVEVA Group PLC (LON:AVV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AVEVA Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 23. The stock of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Monday, June 3. HSBC maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AVV in report on Monday, January 28 with “Neutral” rating. See AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3365.00 New Target: GBX 3550.00 Unchanged

03/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2685.00 New Target: GBX 2920.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3900.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2500.00 New Target: GBX 2685.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2550.00 New Target: GBX 3365.00 Unchanged

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2740.00 New Target: GBX 3370.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2950.00 New Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce New Target: GBX 2500.00 Initiates Starts

Page Arthur B increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 21.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 3,170 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Page Arthur B holds 18,130 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 14,960 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $50.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

The stock decreased 2.25% or GBX 93 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4048. About 58,028 shares traded. AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AVEVA Group plc develops and markets engineering, design, and information management software in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 6.60 billion GBP. It also provides product support and training services. It has a 193.68 P/E ratio. The firm sells software products directly to end users, as well as indirectly through resellers.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 7 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management holds 2,166 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 26,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited has 43,712 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 549,549 shares. Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 0.12% or 6,168 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.99% or 83,326 shares. 524 are held by Shine Advisory Incorporated. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,760 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 84,569 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ranger Inv Management LP reported 675 shares. Washington Tru National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Millennium Limited Liability reported 1.19 million shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,475 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity. Yacob Ezra Y had sold 2,388 shares worth $235,851 on Wednesday, January 9.