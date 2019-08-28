Page Arthur B Position in Mettler Toledo (MTD) Decreased by $336,918 as Stock Price Rose; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Raised Position by $36.36 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 4.00M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $645.79. About 103,868 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares to 849,551 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.