Page Arthur B Position in Disney (DIS) Increased by $936,951; Csx (CSX) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Cut Position by $6.90 Million as Stock Value Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 93,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 613,365 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.89M, down from 706,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 2.77M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 7,340 shares to 128,390 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 7.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, JPMorgan and CSX – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Not done yet: property, business owners press on with Hurricane Florence lawsuit – Triangle Business Journal" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why CSX Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019.

