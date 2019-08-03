Page Arthur B Lowered Its Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stake as Shares Rose; Whitnell & Co Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $501,960 as Share Value Declined

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $42.97 during the last trading session, reaching $717.82. About 480,142 shares traded or 157.63% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Tiemann Investment has invested 0.17% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,394 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 8,247 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 365 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 13,175 shares. Coastline Trust reported 1,270 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust Comm accumulated 565 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0.04% or 35,901 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 23,683 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 4,590 shares stake. 42,261 are held by Kornitzer Management Ks. Bamco invested 1.66% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Cleararc Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 617 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 332 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 17,277 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. SPOERRY ROBERT F had sold 16,713 shares worth $11.19M. 1,500 shares were sold by Magloth Christian, worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 12. SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of stock or 1,100 shares. 7,180 shares valued at $4.78M were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. Heidingsfelder Michael had sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900.

