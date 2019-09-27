Page Arthur B Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $330,528; Market Value Rose; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $646,912 as Stock Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 22,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $270.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, down from 205,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 9.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.45 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 86,295 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 25,802 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Transamerica Fincl stated it has 2,057 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Force Mgmt Limited Company invested 6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 406,520 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 59,675 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Huber Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48,350 shares. Regal Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 1,651 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.22% or 217,834 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,844 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 9,110 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 36.89M were reported by State Street. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited holds 5,972 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 1.45 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Management Limited reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset North America, New York-based fund reported 340,381 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 620,756 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Partner Management LP has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,235 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pitcairn reported 1.21% stake. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc stated it has 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department accumulated 3.02% or 99,653 shares. Cap holds 5.79% or 184.17M shares. 73,848 were reported by Sky Limited Liability Corp. Stearns Financial Svcs accumulated 50,791 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,711 shares to 376,240 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

