Page Arthur B Lifted Its United Health Group (UNH) Position by $352,092 as Stock Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 92,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 170 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 975,217 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca reported 19,438 shares stake. Piedmont Investment holds 1.21% or 123,144 shares in its portfolio. Stralem And Incorporated invested 2.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trust Invest Advsrs holds 2.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,470 shares. State Street has 45.70M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment stated it has 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ajo Lp reported 65,426 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 83,266 shares stake. Decatur Cap Management holds 2.1% or 45,870 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bankshares holds 0.04% or 927 shares. First Bancorporation accumulated 25,287 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,750 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 0.99% or 55,058 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.45% or 132,193 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Ca owns 1,229 shares. British Columbia Inv Management invested in 0.26% or 180,922 shares. 6,371 are held by Caprock Incorporated. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 8,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 443,559 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Gp Incorporated holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 14,731 shares. Bessemer Lc holds 0.27% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin holds 3% or 79,110 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,987 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 201,158 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 206,813 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Com.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 636 shares to 18,680 shares, valued at $35.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 7,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).