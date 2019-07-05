Page Arthur B Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $786,760; Stock Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1932.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 153.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 2,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,874 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 1,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $354.52. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Final-Mile Delivery Firms Struggle To Stay Up With, Let Alone Ahead Of The Curve – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexa, Remind Me to Shop for Deals on Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 422 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,898 shares. Tanaka Mgmt Inc invested in 604 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% or 4,299 shares. Retail Bank reported 6,027 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 53,249 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Howard Cap invested 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett Llc owns 536 shares. Caprock invested in 3,504 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr reported 1,371 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 275,918 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Manor Road Llc holds 38,000 shares. Bridges Investment Management invested in 2.18% or 30,049 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing gifts $10M for Arlington park in its backyard – Washington Business Journal” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BOEING 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares to 6,505 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,376 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).