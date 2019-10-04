Page Arthur B Increases Stake in United Health Group (UNH); Moreno Evelyn V Upped Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $3.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 484.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 4,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 1.83M shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $215.36. About 3.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,638 shares to 66,025 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B Shs by 6,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,119 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources in talks to sell Eagle Ford JV – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Pillars Give This Oil Stock a Great Foundation for Enriching Investors – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Q3 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,601 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp owns 6,367 shares. Loudon Inv Management Ltd Com has 2,842 shares. Whittier invested 0.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 99,655 are held by Axa. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 1,954 shares. Stephens Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 952,461 were accumulated by Swedbank. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 275,354 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 18,284 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Franklin Resources Inc owns 116,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 196,253 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreno Evelyn V holds 27,350 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.