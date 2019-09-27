Page Arthur B Increased United Health Group (UNH) Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Holding

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 194,087 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41M, up from 192,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $218.43. About 13.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $217.22. About 2.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,270 shares to 186,074 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,674 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

