Page Arthur B Has Upped Disney (DIS) Position; First City Capital Management Upped By $1.06 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) Position

Page Arthur B increased Disney (DIS) stake by 12.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 2,400 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Page Arthur B holds 22,083 shares with $3.08 million value, up from 19,683 last quarter. Disney now has $238.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

First City Capital Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) stake by 157.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First City Capital Management Inc acquired 15,400 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The First City Capital Management Inc holds 25,190 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 9,790 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Com now has $9.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 663,710 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M

Among 2 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 7.23% above currents $148.59 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 109,613 shares. 831 are owned by Advisory Limited Co. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 17,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Ab has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wisconsin-based Madison has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Telemus Lc invested in 1,666 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Llc has invested 2.54% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 9,529 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 98,844 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,937 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc stated it has 24,895 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.29% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Retail Bank owns 19,320 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Corda Invest Ltd owns 164,682 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 713 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 118,187 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 8,572 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin And Palmer stated it has 45,627 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 3.23M shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 49,831 are owned by Acg Wealth. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or reported 3.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jcic Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 166 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scholtz And Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).