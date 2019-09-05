Page Arthur B Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $786,760; Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Stake in Archer (ADM) by $13.64 Million as Market Value Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 317,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.33 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 799,945 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $34.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.17. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cetera Advisor Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 1.24M shares stake. 178,777 are owned by Cohen Steers Inc. Smith Moore & owns 20,530 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 52,324 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ltd Partnership reported 70,485 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 6,546 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 2,971 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 788 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 22,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,150 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 621,139 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Cellular Corp. (NYSE:USM) by 35,436 shares to 82,824 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercont Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 103,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical I (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.50 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

