Page Arthur B Has Lifted Disney (DIS) Holding; Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Page Arthur B increased Disney (DIS) stake by 75.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 8,441 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Page Arthur B holds 19,683 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 11,242 last quarter. Disney now has $243.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 10 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.71 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability reported 119,939 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 492,817 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 59,110 shares. Wills Fincl Group, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,413 shares. 31,201 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Harvey Investment Limited holds 5,604 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 205,566 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 498,091 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation accumulated 0.64% or 1.57 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Com reported 1,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 2,370 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,000 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.46% above currents $135.13 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $128.89 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

