Page Arthur B Has Cut Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $330,528 as Stock Rose; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Duquesne Family Office Cut by $1.07 Million Its Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 344,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.82M, down from 350,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 22,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $6.67 million worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.58 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $53.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.