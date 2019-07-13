Page Arthur B Decreased Its Position in Mettler Toledo (MTD) as Share Value Rose; Castine Capital Management Raised Hmn Finl (HMNF) Position by $365,043; Stock Value Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $18.63 during the last trading session, reaching $835.44. About 244,748 shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 2,980 shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 17.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 41.03 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. $11.19 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F. Shares for $22.59M were sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. MAERKI HANS ULRICH also sold $4.78 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Magloth Christian sold $1.00M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,500 shares. $3.83 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. 1,100 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $735,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 14,040 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 1,026 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited reported 1,243 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has 0.17% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Burney Communications reported 0.39% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Utah Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 4,595 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 4,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co owns 226,274 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd reported 508 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 3,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 476 are owned by Fulton Bancorp Na. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 11,546 shares. Ballentine Limited invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

