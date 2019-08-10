Page Arthur B Decreased Its Holding in Mettler Toledo (MTD) as Stock Value Rose; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Declined While Symons Capital Management Lifted Stake

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 945,434 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Com owns 13,175 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,634 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,621 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0% stake. 12,466 were reported by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,595 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd stated it has 0.41% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 83,500 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 4,000 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fiera Capital stated it has 738,073 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment Mgmt accumulated 671 shares. 162 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 21,307 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $22.24 million activity. 34,000 shares valued at $22.59M were sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. SPOERRY ROBERT F had sold 23,175 shares worth $15.41 million on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 384 shares valued at $255,744 was sold by Chu Wah-Hui. 670 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $448,900. Heidingsfelder Michael had sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83M. SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank & Trust & has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 9,118 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 241 shares. Art Limited Liability stated it has 62,994 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 2,820 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 14,784 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested in 124,462 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.1% or 6,293 shares in its portfolio. 23,806 are owned by Advisers Ltd Co. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,732 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va reported 1.08% stake. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co Ny stated it has 5,082 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares to 61,169 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,758 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

