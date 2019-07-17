Page Arthur B Cut Its Mettler Toledo (MTD) Position by $336,918 as Share Value Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Increases Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $821.85. About 200,579 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 320,664 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 40.37 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WF or APO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. MAERKI HANS ULRICH also sold $4.78M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of stock. The insider Chu Wah-Hui sold 384 shares worth $255,744. SPOERRY ROBERT F had sold 23,175 shares worth $15.41M. Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company owns 1.1% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 98,137 shares. Fort Lp holds 328 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 1,400 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.13% or 283,931 shares. Ftb Inc invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il reported 3,436 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% stake. British Columbia Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,432 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 21,103 shares. Svcs Corporation holds 0% or 29 shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 1.94% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Nordea has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Oppenheimer And invested in 280 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 5,825 shares to 50,712 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Trouble Brewing as AB Inbev Pulls Asian IPO – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Amit Zavery Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 7,305 shares. Strs Ohio has 19,423 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 212,182 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Corporation owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. City Holdings stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 58,980 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 700 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 649,285 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 41,917 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 305,790 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 402 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 53,866 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake.