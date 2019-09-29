Page Arthur B Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $369,879 as Stock Value Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.44 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 88,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 36,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12,500 shares to 97,512 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Art Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 65,359 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 331,871 shares. Choate Inv Advsr owns 13,753 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Llc holds 736,729 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company stated it has 245,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 205,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 26 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd reported 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 11.37 million are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 24,210 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 933,844 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsrs owns 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,279 shares. Winfield Associates Inc invested in 0.27% or 3,755 shares. Round Table Ltd holds 0.24% or 5,482 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc holds 18,019 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.15% or 9.97 million shares. Elm Advisors Lc invested in 0.6% or 6,349 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 116,541 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 257,700 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 17,758 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 71,802 shares. Ht Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 15,143 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 210,315 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & holds 54,996 shares. Pnc Financial Service has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 201,006 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.