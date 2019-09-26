Page Arthur B Continues to Hold Position in United Health Group (UNH); Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Stake in Triumph Group New (TGI) as Valuation Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.29. About 4.71M shares traded or 25.54% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 18,256 shares as the company's stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 109,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 91,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 68,366 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Survey: More Americans Turn to Technology for Health Information, with a Record Number Now Comparison Shopping for Care – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,819 shares.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Triumph Group Completes Refinancing Transactions – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Triumph Group Announces Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Triumph Announces Channel Partnership With Honeywell – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Triumph Group Nearly Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,683 shares to 835,628 shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 53,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,293 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).