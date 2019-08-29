Page Arthur B Boosted By $301,150 Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding; Bbx Capital Class A (BBX) SI Decreased By 9.28%

Bbx Capital Corporation Class A (NYSE:BBX) had a decrease of 9.28% in short interest. BBX’s SI was 917,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.28% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 201,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Bbx Capital Corporation Class A (NYSE:BBX)’s short sellers to cover BBX’s short positions. The SI to Bbx Capital Corporation Class A’s float is 1.49%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 83,952 shares traded. BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has declined 50.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BBX News: 15/03/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Obtains $50 Million Line of Credit; 18/04/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – BBX Capital 1Q Rev $167.5M; 23/03/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations™ Names Jorge de la Osa as EVP, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer; 10/05/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations™ Expands Fee-Based Service Business With The Marquee in New Orleans, LA; 14/05/2018 – BBX Capital Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Appoints Susan Saturday To Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 07/03/2018 – BBX CAPITAL CORP BBX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01/SHR; 08/03/2018 – BBX CAPITAL CORP – BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES OF $37.3 MLN IN QTR

Page Arthur B increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 21.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 3,170 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Page Arthur B holds 18,130 shares with $1.73M value, up from 14,960 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $42.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 3.01M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target. $111.38’s average target is 53.56% above currents $72.53 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10300 target. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $138 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

