Page Arthur B Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $786,760; Stock Declined; Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Its Hudson Global (HSON) Stake by $516,453; Share Price Declined

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1773. About 541,049 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 299,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 815,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 100 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,669 shares. 44,756 are owned by Tremblant Gp. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 15,216 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 3,586 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 169 shares stake. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 266 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated accumulated 52,707 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,724 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wade G W & Inc invested in 0.68% or 4,034 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.89% or 770 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 18,040 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 666 were reported by Iconiq Limited Liability Company. Naples Global Advisors has 1,089 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Global Announces Plan for Strategic Divestitures; Will Focus on Global RPO Business – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson Global Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Global Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:HSON – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MOVES-Britain’s Sanne Group names director of business development in Japan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Molina (MOH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..