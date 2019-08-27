Page Arthur B Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $786,760; 1 Analysts Bullish CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)

Among 2 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Circor International has $4700 highest and $32 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 20.46% above currents $33.62 stock price. Circor International had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CIR in report on Monday, August 5 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $36.0000 50.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Page Arthur B increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 125.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Page Arthur B acquired 442 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Page Arthur B holds 793 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 351 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $874.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Com has invested 16.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menta Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.84% or 2,378 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.4% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability invested in 1.89% or 1,734 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd reported 162 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 738 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Pa has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,543 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 667 shares. Moab Cap Prns Limited Liability owns 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,699 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,000 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Middleton Com Incorporated Ma holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,307 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Ltd reported 39,000 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.30% above currents $1768.87 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $669.20 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.