PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 38 3.98 N/A 3.69 10.34 United Security Bancshares 10 4.31 N/A 0.88 11.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PacWest Bancorp and United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 8.9% 1.7% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13.7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Security Bancshares is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PacWest Bancorp and United Security Bancshares can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00

PacWest Bancorp’s upside potential is 19.71% at a $45 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PacWest Bancorp and United Security Bancshares has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 25.1%. Insiders held 1% of PacWest Bancorp shares. Competitively, 2.5% are United Security Bancshares’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -3.15% -2.68% -6.09% -7.59% -28.56% 14.54% United Security Bancshares 0% 4.39% 1.65% -2.7% -6.1% 9.29%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Security Bancshares.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.