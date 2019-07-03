PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

This is a contrast between PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 38 4.06 N/A 3.69 10.34 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.67 N/A 3.38 10.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cathay General Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PacWest Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 8.9% 1.7% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta means PacWest Bancorp’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cathay General Bancorp’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PacWest Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 1 2.50 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

PacWest Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 17.34% and an $45 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cathay General Bancorp is $49, which is potential 36.49% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cathay General Bancorp is looking more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 1% are PacWest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cathay General Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -3.15% -2.68% -6.09% -7.59% -28.56% 14.54% Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp has stronger performance than Cathay General Bancorp

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.