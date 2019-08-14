PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019; WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (WWNTF) Shorts Up By 38.87%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PACW) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. PacWest Bancorp’s current price of $34.73 translates into 1.73% yield. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 754,402 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:WWNTF) had an increase of 38.87% in short interest. WWNTF’s SI was 17.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.87% from 12.63M shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 3372 days are for WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:WWNTF)’s short sellers to cover WWNTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes, distributes, imports, exports, and sells food and beverages. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated, savoury, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, including flavored milk, yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes and beans, nuts, and others; and other products, including wine and other food products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the trade of food and beverages, raw materials, machineries, etc.; sale of chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufacture and sale of machineries and related services; manufacture of dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufacture and sale of packing bags, carton boxes, packaging materials, and cans; provision of consultancy and information services; dairy farming and milk production; trading of food and beverages and related activities online; processing and sale of rice and oil products; and manufacture of rice flour.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PacWest Bancorp shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp holds 0.26% or 516,795 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York holds 5,778 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 6,783 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Geode Capital Lc holds 1.40 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 469 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 168,810 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 25,114 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc reported 88,830 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Citigroup reported 26,283 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio.