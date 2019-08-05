PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019; Crown Holdings Has 0.95 Sentiment

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 138 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 146 sold and trimmed equity positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PACW) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. PacWest Bancorp’s current price of $35.79 translates into 1.68% yield. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.27 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PacWest Bancorp shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc has invested 0.05% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 147,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc invested in 1,575 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 2.87M shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 2 shares. 469 were reported by First Personal Services. Great Lakes Ltd Llc owns 194,414 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kenmare Prns stated it has 1.53% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 960,083 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 83,693 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 46,889 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 88,830 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communications Ltd holds 18,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio.