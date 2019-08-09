PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Shorts Raised By 52.27%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PACW) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. PacWest Bancorp’s current price of $35.16 translates into 1.71% yield. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 1.02M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) had an increase of 52.27% in short interest. CCXI’s SI was 3.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 52.27% from 2.11 million shares previously. With 523,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s short sellers to cover CCXI’s short positions. The SI to Chemocentryx Inc’s float is 10.5%. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 444,716 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $375.57 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx has $2400 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.25’s average target is 212.94% above currents $7.11 stock price. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 14 by Leerink Swann. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,853 were reported by Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Investment owns 49,177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 51,400 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,643 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc invested in 0% or 585 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P has invested 0.01% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) or 14,800 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 0% or 20,240 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 20,000 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 133,619 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 29,704 shares.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.