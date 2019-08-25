Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Declined While Private Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Share Price Rose While Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.33 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 43,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,312 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 193,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 375,606 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 17,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 144,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 126,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.27M shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,083 shares to 343,734 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 21,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,185 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.05% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 876,744 shares. Hollencrest Capital has 41,842 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 13,494 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 2,051 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Axa owns 145,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 8,655 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 42,806 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. The New York-based Int Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 115,381 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,177 shares. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Owner of former Square 1 strikes back in battle for venture banking talent – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 12.39% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $74.95M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.62% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09 million shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).