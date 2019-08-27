Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Stake by $370,000; Creative Planning Has Raised Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $1.02 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4277.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 8,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 8,755 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 1.45 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 766,601 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,149 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 6,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 16,936 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 200 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 6,150 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Sei Com invested 0.06% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 235,179 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 22,939 shares. Plancorp Lc has invested 0.57% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Liability Company holds 1.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 44,787 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Kenmare Partners Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 32,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management accumulated 31,167 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kbc Gp Nv has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shine Investment Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 374 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Lc has 0.76% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 28,692 are owned by Hartford Company. British Columbia Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,969 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 21,608 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 4,686 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 8,030 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 3,501 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 45 shares. American Grp, a New York-based fund reported 91,597 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,969 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,788 shares to 149,344 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,964 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).