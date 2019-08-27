Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Position Has Boosted by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Harvest Capital Strategies Position in Bunge Limited (BG) Has Increased by $919,497 as Share Price Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 513,025 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 592,844 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Management Ltd has 0.28% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Allstate Corporation owns 5,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake. 150,000 were accumulated by Alyeska Inv Gru Lp. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation holds 111,621 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,750 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 76,556 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Geode Capital Management Ltd accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jolley Asset Management Limited owns 8,235 shares. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Communication L L C has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,865 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 17,172 shares to 23,693 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).